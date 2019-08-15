CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Congressman and North Texan Roger Williams was joined by Cleburne High School administrators and Cleburne ISD officials on Thursday to unveil a new bill he co-authored to help address school safety across the nation.
The legislation is called The School Violence and Mitigation Act of 2019.
“The time has come for us all to work together and find solutions to the threats that school often face today,” Rep. Williams said.
If the bill is approved and signed by the president, it would allocate $2 billion over the next 10 years to be used by schools improving safety measures.
The money would be in the form of grants, and it would help pay for school campus security assessments and hard security improvements like infrastructure and surveillance systems.
“Our kids deserve better from us all, and it’s past time we start showing them that we hear their concerns and will act accordingly,” he said.
The bill was co-sponsored by democratic congressman Ted Deutch of Florida who represents the community of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where a mass shooter killed 17 people last year.
