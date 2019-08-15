PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano ISD has canceled the second annual out-of-district football game between Plano Senior High and Eastwood High after the mass shooting, committed by a former student, that left 22 dead in El Paso earlier this month.

The shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, it was said that administrators felt obligated to prioritize the safety of all attendees and the timing of the game —originally scheduled for Sept. 6 — fell on a date “too soon after the tragedy.”