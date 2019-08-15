UPDATE: Dallas Police confirm Tyrese Simmons has turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail regarding the shooting death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A feud between rival rappers lead to the death of a 9-year-old girl, and now a teenager is wanted in connection to the shooting, according to police.

Tyrese Simmons, 19, is wanted by Dallas police in the killing of Brandoniya Bennett at her Old East Dallas apartment. The child has just gotten her nails done and was simply sitting on her couch when she was stuck by a bullet in the head.

Simmons allegedly fired into the unit next door to where his intended target sought cover.

Meanwhile, Bennett’s family is still in agony over the girl’s death. They spent the day often crying and shouting into the air outside their apartment just off Central Expressway and Munger.

“As adults, as parents as police officers, we’re supposed to make them safe, as community leaders, we’re supposed to make them safe,” said Dallas Police Department Maj. Danny Williams. “She was sitting in her house, she felt safe… she was only 9-years-old.”

There was a frantic scene outside the complex Wednesday afternoon after Bennett was shot. Witnesses and responding officers made a desperate attempt to get her to a hospital quickly but she died soon after.

Bennett’s death is one of three homicides in just over a month at the Dallas Housing Authority run apartment complex.

Police said they will have a 24 hour patrol watch there for the foreseeable future.