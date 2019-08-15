ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Walmart in Royse City was evacuated Thursday morning after police say an armed suspect went inside the store as he was running from officers. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident.
Police say the suspect had assaulted a Cumby (Hopkins County) officer at around 10:15 a.m. and fled in a vehicle going westbound on I-30. The suspect wrecked near I-30 and Erby Campbell Boulevard and then ran into a Walmart to hide from officers.
The Cumby officer who was assaulted told police the suspect was armed with a pistol.
Royse City police, Rockwall County Sheriff’s deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded and evacuated the store’s customers and employees.
Authorities searched the store using a K-9 unit and found the suspect hiding inside. He was arrested without injuries to anyone.
The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.
