HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple agencies are searching for a 32-year-old father after his 3-year-old daughter was found alone, in a boat on Lake Granbury.
Deputies said the girl is in good condition.
Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Casa Del Sur Ct. after a witness called them about the child.
Her father launched his boat from the Granbury City Beach Boat Ramp on Business Hwy 377 near the Lake Bridge.
Anyone with information, please call the Hood County Sheriff’s Office at 817.579.3307
