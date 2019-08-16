Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas spent part of Friday morning guarding an ATM that was destroyed by thieves.
The smash and grab burglary at the Regions Bank on Dallas Parkway happened just after 5:00 a.m.
In CBS 11 News video a security camera can be seen directly above the busted machine.
So far police haven’t said if the robber/robbers were caught on tape or how much money, if any, was taken from the ATM.
The bank is scheduled to open at 9:00 a.m.
