DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl in her Dallas apartment was arrested Thursday evening and has been charged with capital murder.
Tyrese Simmons, 19, turned himself in just hours after Dallas police identified him as the suspect in the death of Brandoniya Bennett. She was fatally shot while inside her apartment at the Roseland Townhomes in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue on Wednesday.
Police said Simmons considered himself a rapper and was upset about another rapper who insulted him in his lyrics. According to police, the 19-year-old retaliated by firing shots into what he thought was his target’s apartment.
Instead, it was the wrong unit and the 9-year-old child was struck by his bullets, killing her.
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, police identified Simmons as the suspect and released a picture of him. Later that evening, he turned himself in to authorities and was booked on a capital murder charge.
Simmons remains in jail with a bond set at $500,000.
Brandoniya’s family described her as a free spirit and that she was looking forward to starting the fourth grade on Monday.
