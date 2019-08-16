PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — One day after Plano ISD canceled a football game between Plano Senior High and Eastwood High in El Paso, Superintendent Sara Bonser announced the game is now back on — but will now be played one day earlier at The Star in Frisco.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, it was said that administrators felt obligated to prioritize the safety of all attendees and the timing of the game, originally scheduled for Sept. 6, fell on a date “too soon” after the mass shooting — committed by a former student — that left 22 dead.

The suspect in the mass shooting graduated from Plano Senior High in 2017.