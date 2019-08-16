WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — They say their partnership was born “in response to the deadliest white-supremacy motivated terrorist attack against Latinos in recent American history” and now advocates have come together for a tour across Texas.
Latino Victory Project Executive Director Mayra Macias and former Arizona lawmaker Gabby Giffords will kick-off the tour with an August 22 town hall in El Paso to condemn white supremacy and gun violence against Latinos.
Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas will be among the speakers at the meeting in El Paso, which she represents. The Latino Victory Project is an advocacy organization working to empower Latinos across the country.
Giffords, who was severely wounded in a 2011 mass shooting that killed six others, now runs a gun advocacy group.
The “¡YA BASTA! Latinos Rise Against Gun Violence and Hate” tour includes events in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio in late August.
Authorities say a white North Texas man accused of killing 22 people, including eight Mexican nationals, this month in El Paso confessed he had been targeting Mexicans.
