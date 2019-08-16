Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and robbed early Friday morning while riding a scooter near the Dallas Farmer’s Market, police say.
Police responded to the shooting at around 1:30 a.m. near Park Avenue and Cadiz Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.
According to police, the victim was riding scooters with his friends when he started to fall behind. The suspect went up to the victim and asked for a lighter.
When the victim stopped, the suspect pushed the scooter over, shot the victim and then robbed him.
No arrests have been made as police continue to search for the suspect.
You must log in to post a comment.