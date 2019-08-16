WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors alleged that a 39-year-old North Texas man heated a belt buckle and used it brand his girlfriend… and on Wednesday a jury agreed.
David Shawn Minze has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after being convicted of felony assault.
The Parker County District Attorney’s Office says Minze was tried as a habitual offender because he had six prior felony convictions, including an assault conviction involving the same victim.
Prosecutors say in December 2018 Minze used a cigarette lighter to heat up a western-style belt buckle bearing a large letter “S” and then branded the woman on her buttocks. The woman also testified that Minze choked her and covered her face with a pillow.
Minze will have to serve 15 years before being considered for parole. His attorney says he intends to appeal the conviction and sentence.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.