WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors alleged that a 39-year-old North Texas man heated a belt buckle and used it brand his girlfriend… and on Wednesday a jury agreed.

David Shawn Minze has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after being convicted of felony assault.

The Parker County District Attorney’s Office says Minze was tried as a habitual offender because he had six prior felony convictions, including an assault conviction involving the same victim.

Prosecutors say in December 2018 Minze used a cigarette lighter to heat up a western-style belt buckle bearing a large letter “S” and then branded the woman on her buttocks. The woman also testified that Minze choked her and covered her face with a pillow.

Minze will have to serve 15 years before being considered for parole. His attorney says he intends to appeal the conviction and sentence.

