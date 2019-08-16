MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in McKinney have arrested a 54-year-man who is suspected of taking photos underneath a 20-year-old woman’s skirt at a Hobby Lobby earlier this month.
Adam Jon Resing was arrested and charged with felony invasive visual recording.
Police said the incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the store at 3550 W. University Drive. Resing was caught on surveillance video leaving the store.
Hannah Gigley told police that the man had placed a cellphone under her daughter’s skirt and took video and/or pictures.
“I’ve never been so mad at another human being in my life. He’s despicable,” Gigley said.
Gigley described the confrontation she had with the suspect at the store after the alleged incident.
“I went right up to him and said, ‘Excuse me sir we need to talk to you,'” she said. “My daughter was standing next to me. He looked up and he started backing up and he saw the security guard and all of us standing there and he said, ‘I don’t like this’ and he ran out the front door and I ran right after him.'”
Gigley said the man drove away from the store. He was identified by police this week during the investigation before he was arrested.
Police have not released further information on Resing or the incident.
