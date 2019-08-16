Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a woman died from an alleged shooting at the Eastwood Food Mart in Forth Worth Friday night.
East units responded to a shooting call at 4245 Wilbarger St. where initial details indicated a female was shot.
An ambulance was called and the woman, who’s identity has not been released, later died at a hospital.
There has been no word on why the shooting occurred or if police have any suspects at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.