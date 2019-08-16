  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Death, Eastwood Food Mart, Food Mart, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police Department, FWPD, investigation, North Texas, Police, Shooting, Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a woman died from an alleged shooting at the Eastwood Food Mart in Forth Worth Friday night.

East units responded to a shooting call at 4245 Wilbarger St. where initial details indicated a female was shot.

An ambulance was called and the woman, who’s identity has not been released, later died at a hospital.

There has been no word on why the shooting occurred or if police have any suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments