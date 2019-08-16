



— Start your day off right by peeking at some precious pups! There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption right here in Fort Worth.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ellie, hound and German shepherd mix

Ellie is a lovable female hound and German shepherd mix in the care of Saving Hope Animal Rescue Fund.

Ellie is a social animal — she gets along fine with other dogs and cats. Rest assured: She’s already house-trained, crate-trained, vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Ellie’s caretakers:

Meet Ellie — she is a true gem. Doesn’t this pup have a million-dollar smile and lashes that go on for miles? She is the sweetest and will make the perfect companion.

Apply to adopt Ellie today at Petfinder.

Tilly, Labrador retriever mix

Tilly is an endearing female Labrador retriever mix being kept at Allie’s Haven Animal Rescue.

Tilly gets along well with other dogs with a proper introduction process, and doesn’t mind children. She is already vaccinated, spayed and house-trained.

About Tilly:

Tilly girl here! I’m a sweet eight-year-old yellow lab mix rescued from a life of breeding. Now I’m ready to be adopted by my forever family!

Read more about Tilly on Petfinder.

Fifi The Chichi, chihuahua

Fifi The Chichi is an adorable female chihuahua dog staying at Saving Hope Animal Rescue Fund.

Fifi The Chichi is a social butterfly, and she gets along swimmingly with cats and older kids. She’s already spayed, has all her shots and has mastered her house-training etiquette.

From Fifi The Chichi’s current caretaker:

Are you looking for a super snuggly, adorable shadow to adopt? Fifi is an amazing, teeny-tiny Chihuahua who weighs under seven pounds. Fifi has blossomed into an amazing pet companion. Her favorite things are to snuggle with you and to play fetch. She loves burrowing under soft blankets and sleeping under the covers. She also has the cutest little snore! The thing she hates most in the world is when you leave. Won’t you give her a loving home and take care of her for the rest of her life? She deserves it!

Apply to adopt Fifi The Chichi today at Petfinder.

Maximus, hound mix

Maximus is a winsome male hound mix staying at TAO Animal Rescue (The Abandoned Ones).

Maximus is well-behaved around children, other dogs and cats. He’d love to be placed in a home with other pets to have as companions. Have no fear: He’s already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated.

Notes from Maximus’ caretakers:

Maximus (also known as Max) is a sweet boy looking for a forever home. Max enjoys playing with his foster fur siblings and would love a forever home with a fur buddy to play with.

Apply to adopt Maximus today at Petfinder.

Summer, shepherd mix

Summer is a charming female shepherd mix currently housed at TAO Animal Rescue (The Abandoned Ones).

Summer loves spending time around other dogs, cats and children. No need to worry: Summer is already house-trained and vaccinated.

A bit more on Summer:

Summer is one gorgeous girl who is searching for a forever home. She loves playing with her foster fur siblings, so being placed in a home with other dogs would be awesome. She also enjoys playing in water!

Read more about how to adopt Summer on Petfinder.

Coco, retriever mix

Coco is a cheeky female retriever mix being kept at TAO Animal Rescue (The Abandoned Ones).

Coco plays well with others — she gets along great with kids, cats and dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She’s already spayed and vaccinated, too.

Coco’s current caretakers say:

Meet Coco! This sweet girl is searching for a forever home with a fur buddy to play with.

Apply to adopt Coco today at Petfinder.