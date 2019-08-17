Menu
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
A hot weekend can be expected in North Texas with temperatures peaking at 100 degrees.
11 hours ago
Police: Body Recovered Friday Afternoon May Be Father Of 3-Year-Old Found Alone In Boat
A body was recovered after a day's long search on Lake Granbury.
11 hours ago
Bill Jones Discusses Tonight's Cowboys vs. Rams Game With Mickey Spagnola
Bill Jones discusses Saturday night's Cowboys vs. Rams game in Hawaii with DallasCowboys.com writer Mickey Spagnola.
12 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Homers By Kepler, Schoop Lead Twins Past Rangers 4-3
Max Kepler and Jonathan Schoop hit two-run home runs to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
Police Investigating After Woman Dies From Alleged Shooting At Fort Worth Food Mart
Police are investigating after a woman died from an alleged shooting at the Eastwood Food Mart in Forth Worth Friday night.
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
A hot weekend can be expected in North Texas with temperatures peaking at 100 degrees.
17 hours ago
Weather Stories
ERCOT Urging Conservation Of Electricity Through 7 PM Due To High Texas Temps
"High temperatures have resulted in record electricity demand over the last few days and may result in a new record today."
DFW Weather: Heat Advisory For A Week Straight, Relief In Sight For Wednesday
Tuesday marks our seventh consecutive day under a heat advisory. Temperatures will once again soar to around 100 degrees with a dangerous heat index near 110 degrees.
DFW Weather: Heat Advisory Continues, MedStar Responds To Dozens Of Heat-Related Calls
North Texas remains under a heat advisory for the sixth consecutive day as feels-like temperatures are expected to push 110 degrees on Monday.
Tony Romo On Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper Contracts: 'It's Just A Matter Of Time Before They Get Paid'
NFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo is weighing in on the contracts of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, saying he believes their deals will get done.
Rangers
Homers By Kepler, Schoop Lead Twins Past Rangers 4-3
Max Kepler and Jonathan Schoop hit two-run home runs to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks 40th Season Schedule Announced; Will Be On National TV 13 Times
The Dallas Mavericks 2019-20 season will tip-off at home against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Stars
Dallas Stars Sign Esa Lindell To New $34.8M, 6-Year Contract
Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell has signed a $34.8 million, six-year contract that will run through the 2024-25 season.
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
A hot weekend can be expected in North Texas with temperatures peaking at 100 degrees.
11 hours ago
Police: Body Recovered Friday Afternoon May Be Father Of 3-Year-Old Found Alone In Boat
A body was recovered after a day's long search on Lake Granbury.
11 hours ago
Bill Jones Discusses Tonight's Cowboys vs. Rams Game With Mickey Spagnola
Bill Jones discusses Saturday night's Cowboys vs. Rams game in Hawaii with DallasCowboys.com writer Mickey Spagnola.
12 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
Up Close Encounters at SeaQuest Fort Worth
Did you know you can hang out with otters and snorkel with stingrays in DFW? But that's just the beginning. Eat See Play's Taryn Jones heads to SeaQuest Fort Worth where you can get hands on with animals above and below water.
"Sesame Street" Muppets Hitting The Road, Headed To A Street Near You
Big Bird, Elmo and stars of "Sesame Street" are leaving their quiet neighborhood and heading out on a road trip.
Cadillac Eat.See.Play Giveaway: FunkyTown Donuts
August 17, 2019 at 4:00 am
Enter Below – Please wait for entry form to load
