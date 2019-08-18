Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people have died and three others are injured after a fatal crash in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.
At 2:35 a.m. Aug. 18, officers were sent to a “major” crash at S. Riverside and Glen Eden Drive. When they arrived, they found two victims, whose names have not been released, dead and three others injured — all were in one vehicle.
The three injured were sent to local hospitals where their conditions are unknown.
At this time, there has been no word on what caused the crash.
