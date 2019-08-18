Comments
LAKE RAY HUBBARD (CBSDFW.COM) — Hours after searching for a man who was last seen operating a jet ski on Lake Ray Hubbard this weekend, officials found his body Sunday morning.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night, Dallas Fire Rescue was sent to Lake Ray Hubbard for an incident involving a 28-year-old Hispanic man, that was last seen operating a jet ski near the I-30 bridge at Bass Pro Shop.
While searching for him, multiple rescue units also found the jet ski he was riding on.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
