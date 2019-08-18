DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama while he was at a Honolulu prep school has sold at a Dallas auction for $120,000.
Heritage Auctions said the jersey sold Saturday night in Dallas to a collector of American and sports artifacts who didn’t wish to be identified.
The jersey was offered by Peter Noble, who was three years behind Obama at Punahou School. Noble, now 55 and living in Seattle, said the jersey was destined for the trash when he picked it up. Years later he saw an old photo of Obama wearing a No. 23 jersey while at school.
The auction house says details on the shirt match the one Obama is photographed wearing.
“We have Mr. Noble’s yearbook from Obama’s senior year, his quarter-page personal layout in the section dedicated to the graduating class including a playground shot of the future President he labeled, ‘We go play hoop.’ But the key point of interest within this volume is on page 104, a photo captioned, “Barry Obama goes up for a basket against St. Louis.” The jersey he wears in that photograph is the offered lot,” Heritage Auctions said.
Noble says a portion of the sale will go to the school.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.