



Fort Worth police are trying to identify a man who is seen on surveillance video shooting a woman at the Eastwood Food Mart off Wilbarger Street this weekend.

Officers said the victim, Sheri Hill, was an innocent bystander when she was shot Friday.

A friend of Hills, TC Wallace, said a memorial that now sits outside the mart shows just how much his friend was loved.

“The whole community is heartbroken,” Wallace said.

He said the two had known each other since they were children.

“I’ve been knowing her since Kindergarten, Pre-k,” Wallace said. “We’ve known each other a long time. She just liked to take care of family. Take care of her kids.”

Another friend of Hills, Paula Warren said everybody knew Wallace and that she was a good person.

“She’s been here all her life and it’s a tragedy,” Warren said. “She’s really a good person.”

Fort Worth police believe Hill was an innocent victim of street violence.

Surveillance video showed a gunman running out of Eastwood Food Mart around 5:15 p.m. Aug. 16.

He appeared to fire at a car, then at Hill while she was leaving the mart. She was shot in the torso and taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

At this time, police have not identified the gunman.

Hill’s friends just want to see justice served.

“It’s so hard to see her go,” Warren said. “It’s hard. It’s really hard.”