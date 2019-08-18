DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas woman accused of exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and procedures has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court. Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October.
CPS removed the boy from her care in 2017 after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital that medical staff determined he didn’t have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.
And in a report from CPS, it showed that during a span of eight years, the boy has visited the doctor 323 times and undergone 13 “major” surgeries.
On Friday, the boy’s father Ryan Crawford told the newspaper that he is happy that Bowen-Wright decided to do the right thing.
“Eventually the lies had to stop,” he said.
Crawford is now the sole managing conservator of the now 10-year-old.
