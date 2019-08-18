DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers fatally shot a driver who pulled a handgun on them after fleeing a traffic stop in East Dallas Saturday night.
Around 11 p.m. Aug. 17, two troopers tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation but the driver fled. DPS said that about five minutes later, the driver — whose identity has not been released — pulled into a residential driveway.
DPS said the driver then pulled a handgun on the troopers as they approached him near the corner of Jamaica and Lagow Street. The troopers opened fire, striking the driver, who died at the hospital. The driver’s handgun was recovered at the scene.
Witnesses said troopers fired five or six rounds at the suspect.
No troopers were injured.
The Dallas County district attorney’s office and the Texas Rangers are investigating.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.