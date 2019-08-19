ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington Police officer is back on duty following major surgery in May.
Doctors discovered Officer Niki Newton’s brain tumor earlier this year.
Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted out the good news regarding her recovery Monday afternoon, saying, “I am happy to report that @ArlingtonPD Officer Niki Newton, who recovered from brain surgery earlier this year, is back on full duty as an @ArlingtonISD School Resource Officer.”
Officer Gus Moreno is working alongside her on the first day #BackToSchool2019 pic.twitter.com/mbys5sRRah
— Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) August 19, 2019
Officer Newton was a basketball star at Crowley High School who went on to play at TCU before joining the Arlington Police Department in 2007.
