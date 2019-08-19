Filed Under:Arlington ISD, Arlington Police, Brain Tumor, Chief Will Johnson, DFW News, Officer Niki Newton, School Resource Officer, Surgery, Twitter


ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington Police officer is back on duty following major surgery in May.

Doctors discovered Officer Niki Newton’s brain tumor earlier this year.

Officer Niki Newton (Arlington Police Dept.)

Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted out the good news regarding her recovery Monday afternoon, saying, “I am happy to report that @ArlingtonPD Officer Niki Newton, who recovered from brain surgery earlier this year, is back on full duty as an @ArlingtonISD School Resource Officer.”

Officer Newton was a basketball star at Crowley High School who went on to play at TCU before joining the Arlington Police Department in 2007.

