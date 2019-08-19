EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys tight end Jason Witten took 14 area students on a back-to-school shopping spree on Monday.
The kids are football players and cheerleaders in Mid Cities Pee Wee Football.
“A lot of cute kids, but this is real life. Every time I have a chance to do something like this, I wanna jump at it,” Witten said.
The future Hall of Famer took each child on a $100 shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Euless.
“Probably the best day of my whole life,” said 6th grader Alaina Elliot.
“Puts a smile on my face. I hope those kids know how much they touched me,” Witten said.
Witten said he’ll always be protective of every child’s right to dream, because once upon a time he was a child with dreams, too.
“I try to tell them in a very authentic way I was no different. Don’t stop dreaming. Don’t stop believing that you can do it,” Witten said.
“He’s super cool and super sweet,” said Elliot.
