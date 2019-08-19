  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Keith Russell
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys tight end Jason Witten took 14 area students on a back-to-school shopping spree on Monday.

The kids are football players and cheerleaders in Mid Cities Pee Wee Football.

“A lot of cute kids, but this is real life. Every time I have a chance to do something like this, I wanna jump at it,” Witten said.

The future Hall of Famer took each child on a $100 shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Euless.

Jason Witten take area students back-to-school shopping (Keith Russell – CBS 11)

“Probably the best day of my whole life,” said 6th grader Alaina Elliot.

“Puts a smile on my face. I hope those kids know how much they touched me,” Witten said.

Witten said he’ll always be protective of every child’s right to dream, because once upon a time he was a child with dreams, too.

“I try to tell them in a very authentic way I was no different. Don’t stop dreaming. Don’t stop believing that you can do it,” Witten said.

“He’s super cool and super sweet,” said Elliot.

