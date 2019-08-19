DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will be announcing his first mayoral task force Monday afternoon in an attempt to reduce violent crime in the city.
The task force will be his first since he took office in June and is expected to help solve issues related to the violent and deadly year the city has experienced so far.
The announcement is set to take place at 3 p.m. and you can watch coverage on CBSDFW.com and the CBSDFW Facebook page.
It’s been a deadly year in Dallas as police officials have asked for the public’s help and patience when it comes to solving murders and issues of crime.
Last week, there were seven murders in the city, including the shooting death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett. She was killed after the accused gunman, 19-year-old Tyrese Simmons, fired into her apartment thinking it someone else’s.
In June, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had directed Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to Dallas to help combat violent crime, which concerned residents and city leaders. Earlier this month, Johnson publicly defended those patrols in areas of South Dallas.
“They’re not picking areas of our city arbitrarily to police more heavily. I think they’re trying to address where the data points then in terms of criminal activity. I think the plan is to actually target the resources in the higher crime areas where there’s data that shows there’s more violent crime occurring so we can try to get the violent crime to simmer down,” Johnson said about the Texas DPS patrols.
