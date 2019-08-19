Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight between two men led to one of them fatally shooting the other in the parking lot of a shopping center in northeast Dallas, police say.
Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Monday at a shopping center near Audelia Road and Skillman Street.
According to police, there was some sort of altercation between the two men, which led to one of them to pull out a gun. The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene on the victim’s bike.
Police say the victim died on the way to the hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting and have not yet made any arrests.
