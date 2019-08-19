OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The search is on in Oklahoma City for a gunman who police say shot a Taco Bell employee through the drive-through window.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning at a Taco Bell near Northwest 23rd and May Avenue. According to police, the customer and the employee got into some kind of “verbal altercation” through the drive-thru speaker and when the customer pulled up to the window, he got out of his vehicle and shot the worker in the leg.
The employee was treated and released from the hospital. Police are still searching for the suspect.
Last December, a man fired a gun into another Taco Bell location in Oklahoma City after he didn’t get the sauce he wanted.
