NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Can you smell wedding bells? Apparently that was what was cooking for The Rock this past weekend!
With the words “We do,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced his wedding to longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.
A photo of The Rock and Hashian on Instagram show the pair both wearing white, and standing overlooking the ocean. The post said the date of their apparent nuptials was Sunday, in Hawaii.
The couple have been dating for several years and have two young daughters. Johnson also has a teenage daughter from a previous marriage.
Johnson has a lot to celebrate this month. His movie “Hobbs and Shaw” has been a box office success since being released earlier in August.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.