FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suspected of shooting and killing an innocent bystander outside a Fort Worth convenience store Friday has been arrested, police say.
Cardae Davis, 24, was arrested in the shooting death of Sheri Hill, who police said was caught in crossfire outside Eastwood Food Mart.
Davis was arrested after surveillance video was released that showed the incident on Aug. 16.
The video showed Davis appearing to fire at a car and then at Hill as she was leaving the store. She was shot in the torso and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A memorial set up by Hill’s friends now sits outside of the store.
“The whole community is heartbroken,” TC Wallace said.
“I’ve been knowing her since Kindergarten, Pre-k,” he added. “We’ve known each other a long time. She just liked to take care of family. Take care of her kids.”
