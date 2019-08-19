



– The woman wanted for the murder of a South Dallas barbershop owner turned herself in at the Dallas County Jail.

Alexis Bowman, 36, surrendered to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at the jail for the warrant issued for her arrest regarding the murder of Fredrick Myers.

Bowman posted $500,000 bond and was released from jail.

Police responded to the shooting call at Myers’ barbershop at 3109 Al Lipscomb Way on Saturday, August 10 around 11:30 a.m..

When officers arrived, they discovered Myers, 42, had been shot.

A motive for the crime has not been released.

Myers owned Kingz of Cutz for almost 15 years.

Those close to Myers said during a vigil outside the barbershop the day after his murder, they remember his loving, giving heart.

They said he cared about South Dallas.

Myers gave people in need jobs and helped the homeless.

He hosted a back-to-school block party for the kids every year. Giving out free hair cuts, backpacks and school supplies.

His mother, Betty Myers-Davis said at the vigil, that’s just who he was.

“He’s been that way his whole life. He’s always been a giving person,” said Myers-Davis. “He’s always been a sweetheart. Never had any problems. He’s always been a good child.”