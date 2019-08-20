ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new partnership that takes a “secret service approach” aims to keep students and staff safe in Arlington.
It’s the start of a new school year and the beginning of a new partnership between Arlington Police Department, Arlington Independent School District and My Health My Resource of Tarrant County.
They’re are all working together on a Multidisciplinary Threat Assessment Team or MTAT.
“Everybody’s hungry for a solution, right? Many people, including myself, have school aged kids and want them to be safe in a conducive to learning environment where kids can thrive,” said Chief Will Johnson. “And this is just one additional aspect we can bring to bear and try to make sure we can provide that.”
The goal, is to identify students (both past and present) who display behavior that could potentially lead to violence. The team will get the individual the help they need before it turns tragic.
All in an effort to keep students and staff safe.
