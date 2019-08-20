DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old boy who was found inside an SUV after going missing in Denton died of hyperthermia and his death was an accident, according to the medical examiner.
Sarbesh Gurung was found dead inside the hot vehicle on July 3 more than 15 hours after he was reported missing from his home. Police said a neighbor discovered the child inside their vehicle in a parking lot near the family’s apartment.
More than a month later, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled the boy’s death as accidental.
Family videos showed Sarbesh trying to open the apartment’s front door, running alongside the street and playfully hiding from his father. Police said they believe the child may have gotten out of his apartment and wandered over to the SUV.
The family’s friends said the SUV resembled his parents’ vehicle. According to police, the SUV had tinted windows and a sunshade up which made it difficult to see inside the vehicle during the search.
A heartfelt group of about 200 volunteers helped search for the child the day he was reported missing by his mother. Some returned the next day to honor the 2-year-old at a candlelight vigil.
