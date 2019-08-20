  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats, dog, Dog Food, Dog Food Recall, Dog Goods USA, dog treat, dogs, pet recall, pig ears, Recall, salmonella, salmonella contamination, salmonella outbreak, Texas News


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dog Goods USA is recalling pig ears sold under the Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats brand due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration works to stem a outbreak of salmonella in Texas and 32 other states. So far, the outbreak has sickened at least 127 people, and hospitalized more than 25.

(credit: Food and Drug Administration)

Pennsylvania-based Dog Goods initiated the recall after being contacted by the USDA, which tested pig ears from the company’s Brazilian supplier and found that one sample tested positive for salmonella. Dog Goods bought the recalled products from the single supplier between September 2018 through August 2019 and distributed the dog treats in retail stores nationwide.

The recall involves the following lot codes:

428590, 278989, 087148, 224208, 1168723, 428590, 222999, 074599, 1124053, 226884, 578867, 224897, 1234750, 444525, 1106709, 215812, 230273, 224970, 585246, 327901, 052248, 210393, 217664, 331199, 225399, 867680, 050273, 881224, 424223, 225979, 431724, 226340, 880207, 334498

Consumers who have purchased the treats distributed by Dog Goods should return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with further questions can call at 786-401-6533 extension 8000 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

Comments