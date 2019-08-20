(CBS 11) – One of the best instrumentals of the 1980s was the theme song for a successful police/action drama series, Miami Vice.
The show ran on the NBC Television Network from September 16, 1984 to July 26, 1989: 114 episodes, with the majority of them shown Fridays at either 8pm or 9pm Central.
The show starred Don Johnson as Miami Detective Sonny Crockett, a hard-nosed sort of guy who lived on a sailboat guarded by his pet alligator, Elvis. Co-starring were Philip Michael Thomas, Edward James Olmos, and Saundra Santiago. In its day, this show was very hip and cool….and so was the theme song!! And it still is today!
Jan Hammer (born April 17, 1948 in Prague) was and is still is a musician, composer and record producer.
In the summer of 1985, he wrote and released the opening theme song for Miami Vice, going all the way to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed on the charts for 13 weeks, sold four million copies in America, and won two Grammy Awards in 1986. Hammer is still active today in the music business.
Enjoy the theme music from “Miami Vice” from 1985! It certainly defines “cool”!
