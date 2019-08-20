Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite ISD school bus driver was arrested Tuesday, charged with criminal solicitation of a minor to commit sexual assault of a child.
Ruben Castillo, 63, was a bus driver for Mesquite ISD for 11 years.
The Mesquite Police Department was made aware of the allegations on Monday.
The department is requesting any additional students who were contacted by Castillo in an inappropriate manner to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
