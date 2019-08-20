  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Several lanes of Interstate-20 in Arlington have been shutdown after a semi tractor-trailer hauling poultry crashed just after 3:30 a.m.

The 18-wheeler, loaded with frozen chicken breasts, jackknifed in the westbound lanes of the interstate — near Collins Street.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Arlington police are investigating whether or not the big rig driver fell asleep just before the accident. The man was taken to Medical City of Arlington with minor injuries.

As of 6:55 a.m. only two lanes on I-20 are passable and police in Arlington advised CBS 11 News that they expect the the lanes to be shut down for several more hours. There are also delays in the eastbound lanes because of onlookers.

