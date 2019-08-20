Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two 18-year-old women were killed in a major crash that also injured three others early Sunday morning in Fort Worth.
Police said they responded to the crash at around 2:30 a.m. near South Riverside Drive and Glen Eden Drive.
Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene while three others were taken to the hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the deceased victims as 18-year-olds Dianaluisa Lopez and Yosmerl Mendez.
The conditions of the three injured victims are unknown.
Police have not yet released a cause of the crash.
