DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City Manager T.C. Broadnax was today notified that Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall was cleared by her doctor to return to work on Monday, August 26.
“To ensure the success of her return while she continues to recover, I have encouraged the chief to be limited in her external activities and public appearances for the next few weeks,” said Broadnax. “She will use this time to reacclimate to the many projects and initiatives currently underway in the department.”
Chief Hall expressed her appreciation for the city’s patience during her medical leave. She is humbled, according to a news release, and grateful for the many kind gestures and prayers. “I am excited and look forward to returning to work and resuming normal activity,” said Hall.
You must log in to post a comment.