ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Raising hell” is their motto and North Texans will soon have a new team to cheer for. The XFL introduced the Dallas Renegades as one of its newest teams on Wednesday.
The name and logo of the new Dallas football team were unveiled alongside the seven other teams in the league founded by a Vince McMahon company.
The XFL is expected to kickoff in 2020 with Globe Life Park in Arlington being the home of the Renegades. The Texas Rangers are moving to their new ballpark in March 2020.
In February, former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops was named the head coach and general manager for the Dallas XFL team. Former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl “Moose” Johnston also became the team’s director of player personnel in May.
Players for the team are expected to be drafted in October.
The other seven teams are: Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battlehawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers, D.C. Defenders.
