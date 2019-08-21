McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man was sentenced to a 40 years in prison for aggravated robbery and another 20 years in prison for assault on a public servant in Collin County.
Victor Carl Terry, 37, was living in McKinney in June 2018 with an elderly relative when he stabbed her eight times with a knife, then stole her laptop, phone and tablet.
Terry then took off in a stolen vehicle. The victim was hospitalized and survived the attack.
Two days later, law enforcement located Terry in Dallas; officers found the knife as well as illegal drugs in Terry’s possession. He was arrested and detained in the Collin County Jail.
While awaiting trial on the aggravated robbery charge, Terry attacked a detention officer, punching him in the face and body multiple times. The detention officer suffered a fractured jaw and was also hospitalized.
McKinney Police Detective Tracy Rimpel investigated the Aggravated Robbery case and Collin County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jay Reim investigated the Assault on a Public Servant case.
Terry pleaded guilty to both charges and a punishment hearing on Monday.
At the hearing, prosecutors presented evidence of Terry’s eight prior convictions including robbery, drug dealing, and burglary of a building.
Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said following the sentencing, “Criminals who perpetrate violence against innocent civilians and dedicated public servants pay the price in Collin County.”
