ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have any Powerball tickets lying around, you might want to check them again. A winning ticket worth $1 million that was bought in Addison remains unclaimed and it’s set to expire on Sept. 2.
The Texas Lottery said the ticket matched five numbers (6-10-21-35-46) from the March 6, 2019 drawing and that it was bought at a gas station at 5012 Belt Line Road in Addison.
According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket must be claimed in person at a lottery center by Friday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. If the claim is made by mail, it must be postmarked on or prior to Monday, Sept. 2, which is Labor Day.
Winning tickets for a draw game are forfeited after the 180th day after the drawing if they are unclaimed. Any unclaimed prizes go back to the state.
