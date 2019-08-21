  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wise County man has posted bond after being arrested for allegedly stealing money from a youth baseball league.

Eric Scott Fletcher, 46, is accused of stealing more than $69,000 from the Decatur Baseball League.

Eric Fletcher

Fletcher turned himself in to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and posted $10,000 bond soon after.

Fletcher faces up to ten years in prison for the third-degree felony charge for theft.

Decatur Police said Fletcher spent the money on the following:

Two George Strait tickets in Las Vegas worth $1,300

A motel in Corpus Christi for vacation

Victoria Secret store purchase

James Avery jewelry purchase

Personal car insurance

Personal car repairs

 

 

