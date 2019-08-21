Comments
DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wise County man has posted bond after being arrested for allegedly stealing money from a youth baseball league.
Eric Scott Fletcher, 46, is accused of stealing more than $69,000 from the Decatur Baseball League.
Fletcher turned himself in to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and posted $10,000 bond soon after.
Fletcher faces up to ten years in prison for the third-degree felony charge for theft.
Decatur Police said Fletcher spent the money on the following:
Two George Strait tickets in Las Vegas worth $1,300
A motel in Corpus Christi for vacation
Victoria Secret store purchase
James Avery jewelry purchase
Personal car insurance
Personal car repairs
