AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At the Capitol Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott held the first of two roundtable discussions designed to prevent mass shootings in Texas following the deadly rampage in El Paso.

In his opening remarks, the Governor said Texans expect action and results and he vowed those will come. “We need to make Texas a better place, a safer place.”

After the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School last year, the Governor held similar roundtable discussions, and he said he signed 20 laws after this year’s legislative session.

But they did not include additional gun restrictions or red flag laws. “We thought we took big steps to be able to address the challenges of gun violence in the state of Texas. Obviously, in the aftermath of that, there was a different type of gun violence, very unique issues about what happened in El Paso.”

The gunman there killed 22 people, most of them Latinos.

Governor Abbott met with 27 experts from various areas — from federal, state, and local law enforcement, including an assistant Dallas Police Chief — along with mental health experts, and social media and web giants Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

The Governor said he wants to combat threats of domestic terrorism, root out hateful ideologies, and keep guns out of the hands of deranged individuals, while maintaining everyone’s second amendment rights.

He said the state doesn’t have to wait for lawmakers to return to session in 2021 — before taking action. “The levers that are available to the executive branch – agencies and the Governor’s office are almost unlimited in our ability to take action.”

Governor Abbott will hold his second roundtable discussion one week from today in El Paso, and he announced his Domestic Terrorism Task Force will hold its first meeting then as well.

The Governor says he will soon write a report that will outline potential solutions — both short and long-term.