Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – AT&T Stadium announced it has revised its policy on bags ahead of the first Dallas Cowboys home game on Saturday. This is due to an NFL policy aimed at increasing public safety during the games.
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – AT&T Stadium announced it has revised its policy on bags ahead of the first Dallas Cowboys home game on Saturday. This is due to an NFL policy aimed at increasing public safety during the games.
The policy affects NFL stadiums across the U.S. in order to limit the size of bags that are allowed inside.
According to the stadium, the list of items allowed include:
- Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC totes equal to or smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″
- Clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bags
- Small clutch purses or bags that are about the size of a hand and are equal to or smaller than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap
The first home preseason game is on Saturday where the Cowboys will take on the Houston Texans at 6 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.