AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas program and Buc-ee’s are working together to fight litter in Texas.

There are now billboards across the state featuring the two iconic Texas-born brands along major travel routes to remind drivers to keep trash inside their cars until their next stop.

Drivers also will see reminders of the campaign at Buc-ee’s stores across Texas, including the famous “Don’t mess with Texas” trash barrels, cross-branded merchandise and signage educating visitors to properly dispose of trash to keep Texas litter-free.

“Buc-ee’s and ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ represent two iconic brands that are each as big as Texas,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. “We’re excited to work with Buc-ee’s to remind its millions of customers and everyone who sees its iconic billboards that ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ really means don’t litter.”

The two entities said the collaboration between “Don’t mess with Texas” and Buc-ee’s will also extend into the community.

The two are teaming up on education initiatives shared in schools to teach younger generations the importance of keeping Texas clean and picturesque.

Both brands also will work together to host trash clean-ups in Texas communities including the “Don’t mess with Texas” Trash-Off statewide cleanup day, which happens each April.

“We want Texas’ roads to be as clean as Buc-ee’s restrooms,” said Buc-ee’s founder/owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin. “Texans are proud of their state and we at Buc-ee’s are proud to be Texan. We look forward to sharing the litter-free message with travelers as they ride along our great Texas highways.”

Approximately 362 million pieces of visible litter accumulate on Texas roadways each year, according to TxDOT.

The most common forms of litter are food or organic material, such as banana peels and apple cores, cigarette butts and small pieces of paper, such as receipts and gum wrappers.

Those who litter can face a fine starting at $500 and up to $2,000.