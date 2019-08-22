Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-seven days, 17 team practices and two preseason games into his holdout, talks between the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott are reportedly progressing.
Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reports, “talks have been progressive and optimistic for weeks,” according to a source, but the two sides have been far apart on key points such as guaranteed money.
The Cowboys are looking at the four-year deal on New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell worth $52.5 million with $35 million guaranteed as the floor, but Elliott is focused on surpassing the four-year, $60 million deal awarded to the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley that includes $45 million guaranteed.
Elliott is training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico while the team readies to take on the Houston Texans in their third preseason game.
