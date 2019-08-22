Comments
THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people, including three firefighters, are recovering after being injured in a morning house fire in The Colony.
It was just after 6:30 a.m. when flames swept through the home in the 4700 block of Strickland Avenue. When emergency crews arrived they found fire and heavy smoke raging from the house.
The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said, “The initial report was that the two occupants tried to fight the fire before calling 911, so it (the fire) may have had a little bit of time to get going.”
The residents who live at the home, a woman and her adult son, were taken to the burn center at Medical City Plano, but the extent of their injuries aren’t known. Three firefighters suffered minor burns and were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
The cause of the 3-alarm fire is under investigation.
