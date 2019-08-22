FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The second day of deliberations in the case against Christopher Revill wrapped up quickly. Just after 10:00 a.m. the panel found him guilty of the aggravated kidnapping of Typhenie Johnson.
Revill, 35, had no reaction as the judge read the verdict.
As the morning began the jury appeared to focus on DNA evidence and Revill’s first statements to police.
Revill is Johnson’s ex-boyfriend and the jury agreed he was the one who caused the woman’s disappearance in October 2016. Despite years of public search efforts, Johnson has never been found.
Before Thursday, jurors had deliberated six and half hours and sent nine notes back to the courtroom. The group had asked to see DNA evidence, crime scene photos, and an audio recording of Revill’s conversation in a car with a Fort Worth police detective on the night Johnson disappeared.
In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutors recalled testimony Revill was the last person seen talking with Johnson, outside her apartment. His car was parked alongside the building, where her brother later said he found Johnson’s phone and a sock.
Prosecutors also found Revill’s footprints in his parent’s backyard, next to Johnson’s shirt, a torn bra, broken fitness tracker and bracelet.
But Revill’s defense attorneys told jurors the charge came as the result of sloppy police work, they called lazy and deceptive. They said none of Johnson’s DNA was found on Revill, or in the trunk of his car.
Revill could be sentenced to up to 99 years in prison.
