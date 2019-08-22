Anthony Nyakeo, nursing home, nursing home patient, rape, sexual assault, disabled, elderly, Grapevine, Fort Worth Nursing Home Worker Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Patient – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas jury has convicted a health care worker of sexually assaulting an elderly nursing home patient who could not move or speak.

The jury in Fort Worth deliberated less than two hours Wednesday before convicting 53-year-old Anthony Nyakeo of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person.

(credit: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

Prosecutors say Nyakeo worked at a nursing home in Grapevine and provided health care services to the woman, who had dementia.

The jury continues deliberations on Nyakeo’s sentence Thursday.

Prosecutors accused Nyakeo of raping the then-74-year-old woman in January 2018, and said he was linked to the attack through DNA. The Star-Telegram reports Nyakeo testified that someone must have taken his DNA from a used condom and planted it in the body of the victim.

The woman was 75 yers old when she died of from Alzheimer’s disease last year.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

