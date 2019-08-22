FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two men who displayed handguns and demanded money from Fort Worth businesses days apart from each other.

At 1:45 a.m. Aug. 13, a Hispanic male suspect approached the drive-thru window of the Save More Food Store located on Azle Avenue, where he pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

After the employee ran from the window, police said the suspect fled on foot.

He is described a being in his mid-20s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 175 to 185 pounds.

Days later on Aug. 19, minutes before 2:45 p.m., a man carrying a backpack entered the Plains Capital Bank on 6000 Western Pl., where he showed a gun to employees and demanded money, police said.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic 20 to 30-year-old, was seen leaving the bank with a lime-green bicycle that he placed into a black Crossover style SUV before leaving the parking lot.

During the crime, the man was wearing dark pants, a dark long-sleeved shirt, light-colored tennis shoes and a yellow ball cap.

The two crimes were fifteen minutes away from each other and committed 6 days apart, but police haven’t said whether the two are connected.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department.