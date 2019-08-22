AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Youth Development Coach at Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex was arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor in custody.
Daniel Holmes, 34, faces the state felony offense for an incident that happened in either late July or early August.
Holmes was hired at the co-ed youth detention center in November 2018.
Executive Director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, Camille Cain said Holmes was terminated immediately.
“He was booked into Brown County Jail, and the case will be referred to the Special Prosecution Unit,” Cain said in part. “I want to make clear that any employee who commits a criminal act will face the highest penalties allowed under the law. TJJD has zero tolerance for such behavior, and I encourage anyone who suspects abuse, neglect, or criminal activity to report it immediately.”
Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody is punishable by up to a $10,000.00 fine and a term of imprisonment in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice of 180 days up to two (2) years if convicted.
